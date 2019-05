FILE PHOTO: Britain's Labour Party's Shadow Secretary of State for Departing the European Union Keir Starmer is seen outside the Cabinet Office in London, Britain, April 4, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May should not put her Brexit deal to a fourth vote in parliament after her new offering to lawmakers met with renewed criticism, the opposition Labour Party said.

“I genuinely think it would be sensible for the Prime Minister to say I will not now put this package to the vote,” Labour’s Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer told the BBC.