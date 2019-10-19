Britain's Labour to back proposal to withhold support for Brexit deal

Britain's opposition Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks at the House of Commons as parliament discusses Brexit, sitting on a Saturday for the first time since the 1982 Falklands War, in London, Britain, October 19, 2019, in this screen grab taken from video. Parliament TV via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s main opposition Labour Party will support a proposal made by a former Conservative lawmaker to withhold support for Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal on Saturday until the formal ratification legislation has been passed by parliament.

A Labour spokeswoman said the party was backing the amendment to “stop Boris Johnson from sneaking through a no deal crash out ... and to stop a blackmail vote between his sell out deal and no deal.”