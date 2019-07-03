Labour leader to meet Britain's top civil servant over newspaper report

FILE PHOTO - Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn arrives at the European Commission headquarters ahead of a meeting with European Union's Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels, Belgium March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn will meet Britain’s top civil servant on Wednesday to demand an independent investigation into a report citing unidentified senior officials as expressing concerns over his health, his spokesman said.

The Times newspaper reported the officials as saying they were concerned Corbyn was too frail to be prime minister.

“Jeremy is meeting (cabinet secretary) Sir Mark Sedwill later today and he will be pressing the case for a genuinely independent investigation into what took place,” the spokesman told reporters.

“What’s taken place is clearly not only entirely unacceptable but I would say unprecedented ... You have clear evidence in reports of senior civil servants briefing against the elected leader of the opposition ... but also briefing on the basis of false information, namely that he is ill.”