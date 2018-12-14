Labour Party says UK PM May has failed to get meaningful changes to Brexit deal

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party said Prime Minister Theresa May had failed to win meaningful changes to her Brexit divorce deal at a summit with European leaders.
“It seems that the Prime Minister has failed in her bid to deliver meaningful changes to her Brexit deal,” Labour’s Brexit spokesman, Keir Starmer, said.
“We cannot go on like this. The Prime Minister should reinstate the vote on her deal next week and let Parliament take back control,” he said.
Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Costas Pitas