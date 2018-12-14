Labour Party says UK PM May has failed to get meaningful changes to Brexit deal

Labour Party's Shadow Secretary of State for Departing the European Union Keir Starmer talks to the media as he arrives at the EU Commission headquarters for Brexit talks with officials, Brussels, Belgium November 7, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party said Prime Minister Theresa May had failed to win meaningful changes to her Brexit divorce deal at a summit with European leaders.

“It seems that the Prime Minister has failed in her bid to deliver meaningful changes to her Brexit deal,” Labour’s Brexit spokesman, Keir Starmer, said.

“We cannot go on like this. The Prime Minister should reinstate the vote on her deal next week and let Parliament take back control,” he said.