Labour should support staying in EU if there is second Brexit referendum: Starmer

FILE PHOTO: Keir Starmer, Labour Party's Shadow Secretary of State for Departing the European Union, is seen during Jeremy Corbyn's speech on Brexit in Wakefield, Britain, January 10, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party should support staying in the European Union if there is a second referendum on the topic, the Party’s Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer said on Sunday.

“If there’s a public vote that would operate as a lock, if you like, on any deal that Theresa May get through. If that is the position, then in my view, the default ought to be ‘remain’,” Starmer told Sky News.

However, Starmer said the party would not be seeking to secure support in parliament for a second referendum on Tuesday, when lawmakers vote on whether to accept or reject Prime Minister Theresa May’s exit deal.