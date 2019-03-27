World News
March 27, 2019 / 1:50 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Labour will back customs union, new referendum as Brexit options: spokesman

FILE PHOTO: Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and Labour Party's Shadow Secretary of State for Departing the European Union Keir Starmer leave after a meeting with European Union's Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels, Belgium March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party will back Brexit proposals including keeping the country in the European Union’s customs union and a new referendum when lawmakers vote alternatives to Prime Minister Theresa May’s divorce deal on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the party said Labour will back two motions that support Britain participating in a post-Brexit customs union with the EU, another which backs a confirmatory public vote to approve any final Brexit deal, and its own proposed Brexit deal.

