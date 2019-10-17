Less than 10 Labour MPs to back UK PM's Brexit deal on Saturday: BBC reporter tweet

(Reuters) - Less than ten Labour Party MPs will back the British government on Saturday when the parliament votes on Boris Johnson's Brexit deal, BBC political correspondent Nick Eardley said in a tweet here citing senior Labour sources.
European Union leaders unanimously backed a Brexit deal with Britain on Thursday, leaving Prime Minister Boris Johnson facing a battle to secure the UK parliament’s backing for the agreement if he is to take Britain out of Europe on Oct. 31.
Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese