May's weakness immobilizing government at critical time: Britain's Labour

LONDON (Reuters) - The weakness of British Prime Minister Theresa May “has completely immobilized the government at this critical time for the country”, the chairman of the main opposition Labour Party said on Wednesday.

“The prime minister’s half-baked Brexit deal does not have the backing of her cabinet, her party, parliament or the country,” Ian Lavery said in a statement.

“The Conservative Party’s internal divisions are putting people’s jobs and living standards at risk.”