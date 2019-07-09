New UK PM must put Brexit plan to second referendum, says Labour's Corbyn

FILE PHOTO - Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves his home in London, Britain July 3, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn challenged whoever becomes the country’s new prime minister to test their Brexit plan with a second referendum on European Union membership, saying his opposition party would campaign to remain.

In a letter to Labour members, Corbyn said the party would campaign to stay in the EU to stop any new leader taking Britain out of the bloc without a deal or to stop what he called a “damaging Tory (Conservative) Brexit”.

“Whoever becomes the new prime minister should have the confidence to put their deal, or no deal, back to the people in a public vote,” Corbyn said in the letter.

“In those circumstances, I want to make it clear that Labour would campaign for Remain against either no deal or a Tory deal that does not protect the economy and jobs.”