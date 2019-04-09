UK government says Tuesday talks with opposition Labour were productive

LONDON (Reuters) - Talks between Prime Minister Theresa May’s government and the opposition Labour party on Tuesday to find a way out of Britain’s Brexit impasse were wide-ranging and productive and will continue on Thursday, a spokesman for May said.

“We have had further productive and wide-ranging talks this afternoon, and the parties have agreed to meet again on Thursday once European Council has concluded,” the spokesman said.

“We remain completely committed to delivering on Brexit, with both sides working hard to agreeing a way forward, appreciating the urgency in order to avoid European elections,” he said in a statement.