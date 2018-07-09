UK Labour leader Corbyn blasts PM May over Brexit struggles

LONDON (Reuters) - The leader of Britain’s opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, accused Prime Minister Theresa May of being incapable of negotiating a Brexit deal with the European Union given the deep splits among her own ministers over her plans.

Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's Labour Party joins a demonstration demanding the re-nationalization of the railways, outside King's Cross station in London, June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

Boris Johnson and David Davis, who have opposed the kind of Brexit plans proposed by May, stepped down within hours of each other, plunging the government into chaos on Monday.

Corbyn, addressing May in parliament, said May’s government should be ended if it was incapable of governing.