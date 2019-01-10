UK Labour leader Corbyn says election is priority over Brexit referendum

WAKEFIELD, England (Reuters) - British opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Thursday that a national election took priority over a new referendum on Brexit.
Corbyn said Labour would vote against Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal next week and that if parliament voted it down then there should be a national election.
“If a general election cannot be secured, then we will keep all options on the table, including the option of campaigning for a public vote,” Corbyn said in a speech in northern England.
“But an election must be the priority. It is not only the most practical option, it is also the most democratic option.”
