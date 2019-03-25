UK Labour leader Corbyn told PM May: no basis for third vote on Brexit deal

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn arrives at the European Commission headquarters ahead of a meeting with European Union's Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels, Belgium March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn told Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday there was no basis for bringing her twice-defeated Brexit deal back to parliament for a third vote, a party spokesman said.

Corbyn and May met for more than hour in parliament and had a “frank and comprehensive exchange of views”, the spokesman said, adding that Corbyn did not accept May’s suggestion that the Withdrawal Agreement exit deal could be separated from the Political Declaration on the UK-EU future relationship.