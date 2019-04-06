UK Labour leader waiting for government Brexit red lines to move: BBC

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Labour Party is waiting for the government’s Brexit “red lines” to move after talks with the governing Conservatives aimed at ending the deadlock, opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Saturday, according to the BBC.

Corbyn said he is “waiting to see the red lines move” in talks with the government and “next week something will have to happen in parliament”, according to a BBC reporter on Twitter.

Earlier finance minister Philip Hammond said the government had no red lines in the talks.