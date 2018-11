Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the Labour Party, speaks at the Confederation of British Industry's (CBI) annual conference in London, Britain, November 19, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British opposition Labour Party won’t countenance a no-deal Brexit, party leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Monday, even as it plans to vote against Prime Minister Theresa May’s draft deal to withdraw from the European Union.

“Labour will not countenance a no-deal Brexit,” Corbyn said during a speech to business leaders in London.