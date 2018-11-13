UK Labour say unlikely May's Brexit deal is right for Britain

Labour Party's Shadow Secretary of State for Departing the European Union Keir Starmer talks to the media as he arrives at the EU Commission headquarters for Brexit talks with officials, Brussels, Belgium November 7, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May is unlikely to have negotiated the right Brexit deal for Britain, the opposition Labour party’s Brexit spokesman said on Tuesday, adding that he needed to see details of the withdrawal agreement.

“Given the shambolic nature of the negotiations, this is unlikely to be the right deal for Britain,” Keir Starmer told the BBC, reiterating the party stance that it would not back a Brexit deal which did not meet the party’s tests.