UK Labour says had positive Brexit talks with other opposition parties

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Labour Party said it held positive talks on Friday with fellow opposition parties as they seek to prevent the country leaving the European Union without a deal.

Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson is pushing for an election on Oct. 15, two weeks before the United Kingdom is due to leave the EU, though opposition parties say they want a no-deal Brexit ruled out before they will agree to an election date.

(Labour leader) “Jeremy Corbyn hosted a positive conference call with other opposition party leaders this morning,” a Labour Party spokesperson said.

“They discussed advancing efforts to prevent a damaging no deal brexit and hold a general election once that is secured.”

Earlier, a Labour Party source said it would not back Johnson’s bid on Monday for an election under the Fixed Term Parliaments Act.