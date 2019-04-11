UK Labour's Corbyn says government has indicated willingness to compromise on Brexit

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves his home, as Brexit uncertainty continues, in London, Britain April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government has indicated it may be willing to compromise in key areas which have prevented its Brexit deal being supported by the opposition Labour Party, its leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Theresa May has agreed with the EU to delay Brexit by six months while she seeks to reach an agreement with Labour to get her thrice-rejected exit deal through parliament.

“The talks now taking place between the opposition and the government are serious, detailed and ongoing, and I welcome the constructive engagement so far,” Corbyn told parliament.

“I also welcome the indications from the government that they may be willing to move in the key areas that have prevented the Prime Minister’s deal from being supported on this side of the House.”