UK opposition Labour Party accuses PM Johnson's office of sabotaging Brexit talks

FILE PHOTO: Labour's Shadow Secretary for Brexit Keir Starmer speaks during the Labour party annual conference in Brighton, Britain September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Comments from a source in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office on Tuesday that a Brexit deal was essentially impossible are an attempt to sabotage talks with the European Union, the opposition Labour Party said.

“This is yet another cynical attempt by Number 10 to sabotage the negotiations,” Labour’s Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer said in a statement.

“Boris Johnson will never take responsibility for his own failure to put forward a credible deal. His strategy from day one has been for a No Deal Brexit.

“It is now more important than ever that parliament unites to prevent this reckless government crashing us out of the EU at the end of the month.”