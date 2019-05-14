UK PM May to meet Labour's Corbyn for Brexit talks later on Tuesday: Labour spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - The leader of Britain’s opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, will meet Prime Minister Theresa May later on Tuesday to discuss the impasse in their Brexit talks, a Labour spokesman said.

Labour and May’s Conservative government have been holding talks for several weeks but have so far made little progress.

Earlier on Tuesday, a spokesman for May said her ministers had discussed compromises the government was willing to make to break the deadlock.

A UK government source said Corbyn and May would meet to “take stock of where we are” in the Brexit talks.

The Labour spokesman said the meeting would be held at 1815 GMT.