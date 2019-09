UK's Corbyn promises EU referendum; does not say how he will campaign

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn delivers his keynote speech at the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool, Britain, September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo To match Special Report BRITAIN-EU/CORBYN

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn promised on Wednesday that if he won power he would hold an in-out referendum on Brexit but repeatedly declined to say which way he would campaign.

“We are the only party that is offering the people a choice,” Corbyn told reporters, adding that there would be a credible choice between leaving on the terms of a Brexit deal he would have negotiated or whether to remain.

“The people of this country make the final decision,” he said.

“I’m offering the people a choice,” Corbyn said when asked which way he would campaign. “We will carry it out.”