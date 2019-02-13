UK's Labour pushes government to change Brexit 'red lines': spokesman

FILE PHOTO: Keir Starmer, Labour Party's Shadow Secretary of State for Departing the European Union, is seen during Jeremy Corbyn's speech on Brexit in Wakefield, Britain, January 10, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party pressed the government to change its “red lines” on Brexit on Wednesday after two policy chiefs held “frank and serious” talks with ministers, a party spokesman said.

Prime Minister Theresa May and her ministers are trying to persuade not only their governing Conservative Party to back her deal to leave the European Union, but are also holding talks with Labour to see whether they can find common ground.

Labour’s Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer and senior lawmaker Jon Trickett met Brexit minister Stephen Barclay and May’s de facto deputy, David Lidington, earlier on Wednesday.

“Keir Starmer and Jon Trickett had a frank and serious exchange with Stephen Barclay and David Lidington,” the spokesman said. “Starmer and Trickett set out Labour’s five demands and pushed the government to change its red lines.”