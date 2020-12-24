UK's Labour says a Brexit trade deal is in national interest

FILE PHOTO: Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer speaks to reporters outside the BBC headquarters after appearing on The Andrew Marr Show, in London, Britain, November 1, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party said on Thursday it would respond in full to the announcement of a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union, but that it had long argued a deal was in the national interest.

“Since the election, the Labour Party has urged the government and the EU to secure a trade deal because that is in the national interest,” a Labour spokesman said in a statement.

“We will be setting out our formal response to the deal in due course.”

Labour leader Keir Starmer is expected to hold a news conference later on Thursday.