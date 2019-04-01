World News
April 1, 2019 / 6:25 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

UK's Labour says it will back three alternative Brexit options on Monday

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party will vote in favor of three alternative Brexit options in parliament on Monday, including a proposal for a customs union and one for a confirmatory referendum on any deal, its Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer said.

The third option it will back, when lawmakers vote to try to find a majority for an alternative way forward, calls for an enhanced Norway-style deal which would include membership of the EU’s single market as well as a customs arrangement with the EU.

Reporting by William James, writing by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Kate Holton

