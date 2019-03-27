UK's Labour will back Brexit options which prevent bad deal and 'no deal': spokesman

FILE PHOTO: Britain's opposition Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn speaks after tellers announced the results of the vote Brexit deal in Parliament in London, Britain, March 12, 2019, in this screen grab taken from video.Reuters TV via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party will support Brexit proposals which keep options on the table to prevent a bad Conservative exit deal or a ‘no deal’, the party’s spokesman said on Wednesday.

Lawmakers will vote later on Wednesday on a range of alternative Brexit options in a bid to find a way forward which could break the deadlock in parliament.

“In line with our policy, we’re supporting motions to keep options on the table to prevent a bad Tory (Conservative) deal or no deal,” the spokesman said.