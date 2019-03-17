World News
March 17, 2019 / 11:51 AM / Updated an hour ago

Latvian foreign minister says he would back Brexit extension

1 Min Read

Latvia's Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics speaks during an interview in Riga, Latvia May 23, 2018. Picture taken May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

LONDON (Reuters) - Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said he would encourage his government to agree to a Brexit extension ahead of a European Union summit this week.

“My own government is going to discuss this issue next Tuesday, in preparation for a Thursday and Friday European Council. What is important of course is that there is clarity by Thursday from the UK government,” he told Sky News.

“If there is a request for an extension, I personally would advise my government to vote in the European Council for extension but also we need then a very clear plan from the UK as to how we are going to proceed if there is a long-term extension.”

Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Keith Weir

