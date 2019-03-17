Latvian foreign minister says he would back Brexit extension

LONDON (Reuters) - Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said he would encourage his government to agree to a Brexit extension ahead of a European Union summit this week.
“My own government is going to discuss this issue next Tuesday, in preparation for a Thursday and Friday European Council. What is important of course is that there is clarity by Thursday from the UK government,” he told Sky News.
“If there is a request for an extension, I personally would advise my government to vote in the European Council for extension but also we need then a very clear plan from the UK as to how we are going to proceed if there is a long-term extension.”
