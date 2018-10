LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said on Tuesday there is still time to reach a deal on Brexit even if it is not finalized this week.

Latvia's Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics listens during an interview in Riga, Latvia May 23, 2018. Picture taken May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

EU leaders are set to meet in a high-stakes summit on Wednesday and Thursday.

“Even if in this week’s debate we are not going to have any kind of deal, there is still time, there is still possibility to get a deal,” Rinkevics said.