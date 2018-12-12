Nearly 200 Conservative lawmakers indicate support for PM May: Reuters tally

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May has secured indications of support from nearly 200 of her lawmakers, which would be enough to ensure she wins a confidence vote on Wednesday, based on statements made to the media and on social media.

May needs a simple majority - from 159 of 317 Conservative lawmakers - to remain leader. A secret ballot is being held between 1800 and 2000 GMT.

However, some lawmakers who have backed May publicly have said in private that they will vote against her, according to British political commentators.

The latest Reuters tally of 198 is drawn from statements made to national media and local newspapers, as well as lawmakers’ own Twitter and Facebook posts.