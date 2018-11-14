Lawmaker on EU parliament Brexit committee urges second UK referendum

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The draft Brexit agreement endorsed by the British government on Wednesday will show the British people that remaining in the European Union is their best option, a leading EU lawmaker said on Wednesday.

“Now that we have the deal on the table, British citizens know what Brexit will really mean for them,” said Philippe Lamberts, who leads the Greens in the European Parliament and sits on the legislature’s Brexit steering board.

“That’s why it would be fair to ask them whether Brexit is the future they want,” he said in a statement.