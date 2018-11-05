UK Brexit-supporting lawmaker Baker: We must leave the EU customs union

LONDON (Reuters) - A prominent rebel lawmaker in Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party said on Monday that the United Kingdom must leave the European Union’s customs union.
“If we’re going to regulate our own economy, if we’re going to have our own independent trade policy, if we’re going to be a normal, independent country which is what I understood the referendum to have decided, then we need to be out of the customs union,” lawmaker Steve Baker told BBC radio.
“And we need to get of the customs union in a timely way.”
