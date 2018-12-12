At least 150 lawmakers publicly back PM May ahead of confidence vote

LONDON (Reuters) - At least 150 Conservative Party lawmakers have indicated support for Prime Minister Theresa May ahead of a confidence vote in her leadership later on Wednesday, based on public statements in the media and social media.

May needs to secure a simple majority — 158 of 315 lawmakers — to remain leader. A secret ballot will be held between 1800 and 2000 GMT.

However, British political commentators report some lawmakers who back May in public say privately they will vote against her.