Growing majority of Conservative lawmakers indicate support for May

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May has secured indications of support from at least 185 of her lawmakers, which would be enough to ensure she wins a confidence vote later on Wednesday, based on statements made to the media and on social media.

May needs a simple majority — from 158 of 315 Conservative lawmakers — to remain leader. A secret ballot will be held between 1800 and 2000 GMT.

However, some lawmakers who have backed May publicly have said in private that they will vote against her, according to British political commentators.

The latest Reuters tally is drawn from statements made to national media, local newspapers, as well as lawmakers’ Twitter and Facebook posts.