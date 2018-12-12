Majority of Conservative lawmakers indicate support for May

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May has secured indications of support from at least 158 of her Conservative Party lawmakers, which would be enough to ensure she wins a confidence vote later on Wednesday, based on statements they have made to the media and on social media.

May needs a simple majority — from 158 of 315 Conservative lawmakers — to remain leader. A secret ballot will be held between 1800 and 2000 GMT.

However, some lawmakers who have backed May publicly have said in private that they will vote against her, according to British political commentators.