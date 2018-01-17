Back Brexit law or risk chaos, PM May's Conservatives tell lawmakers

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party urged lawmakers to back the government’s Brexit legislation in a parliamentary vote on Wednesday, warning opponents that their attempts to block the plan would bring chaos.

The European Union (Withdrawal) Bill is set to complete its first journey through the lower house at around 1900 GMT, a milestone on the long road towards cementing the legal foundations of Britain’s departure from the bloc.

The bill repeals the 1972 law that made Britain a member of the EU and transfers EU laws into British ones.

It has become the focal point for a divisive debate about what type of EU divorce Britain should seek, severely testing May’s ability to deliver on her exit strategy without a parliamentary majority.

But despite one embarrassing parliamentary defeat, several government concessions and criticism from within her own party, May is expected to win a vote that will see the bill passed to parliament’s largely pro-EU upper chamber for more scrutiny.

Speaking ahead of the vote, Conservative Party Chairman Brandon Lewis called on the opposition Labour Party, which has opposed May’s strategy at almost every turn, to back the bill and show it is not trying to overturn the 2016 Brexit referendum.

“Labour say over and again that they support the referendum result, and can be trusted to act responsibly, but today that will be put to the test. They can either back this bill or vote for chaos,” Lewis said.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is expected to instruct his lawmakers to vote against passage of the bill because the government had not met conditions set out by the party, demanding safeguards on a range of issues including workers and consumer rights.

“Unless the government changes course, we will be voting against the bill,” a senior Labour source said.

Even if Labour lawmakers vote against, May should be able to win thanks to an arrangement with a small, pro-Brexit Northern Irish Party. A number of Labour lawmakers could also defy Corbyn to help the bill through.

The upper house of parliament, the House of Lords, will take months to scrutinize the bill before it can become law. While many there are expected to try to soften the Brexit approach to include remaining in the EU’s single market or a second public vote, the most likely areas for changes involve technical and constitutional issues.

Calls for a second referendum on leaving the EU are expected to intensify in the House of Lords, particularly as both pro- and anti-EU politicians have mooted the possibility recently.

EU officials and some member states have said they would welcome a change of heart from Britain.

But, barring a major change of policy from one of the country’s two largest political parties, Britain remains on course to leave the bloc in March 2019.

May has ruled out a second vote and says Britain will be leaving. Labour’s Corbyn is also committed to following through with Brexit, albeit with different priorities and aims to May.