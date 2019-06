PM hopeful Boris Johnson leaves his home in London, Britain, June 13, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - Boris Johnson, the favorite to succeed British Prime Minister Theresa May, said on Thursday he was delighted to win the first ballot but that there was a long way to go.

“Thank you to my friends and colleagues in the Conservative & Unionist Party for your support,” he said on Twitter. “I am delighted to win the first ballot, but we have a long way to go.”