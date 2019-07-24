UK business minister and trade minister go as Johnson becomes PM

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Business Greg Clark arrives in Downing Street in London, Britain June 18, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s business minister Greg Clark and trade minister Liam Fox both said they would no longer be in government after Boris Johnson was formally appointed prime minister on Wednesday.

“I warmly congratulate Boris Johnson on becoming Prime Minister. He is right to appoint a new team for a new premiership,” said Clark, who had been one of the more pro-European members of Theresa May’s government.

Liam Fox, a strong Brexit supporter, also said he would no longer remain a minister.

“Sadly, I will be leaving the government,” he said. “I look forward to supporting Boris Johnson and the government from the backbenches,” he added.