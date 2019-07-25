EU has every reason to compromise on Brexit: British PM Johnson

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid (centre) and Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Amber Rudd with Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) as he holds his first Cabinet meeting at Downing Street in London, Britain July 25, 2019. Aaron Chown/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday he believed the European Union would have every reason to want to compromise with Britain over its departure from the bloc.

Johnson has said he will try to wrest changes from the EU over the deal negotiated by his predecessor Theresa May to make it more palatable to parliament, otherwise Britain will leave without a deal. The EU has said the divorce deal, or Withdrawal Agreement, is not up for renegotiation.

“Why begin by assuming that our EU friends will not wish to compromise? I think they have every reason to want to compromise, and that is what we will seek,” Johnson told parliament.