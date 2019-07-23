Johnson promises to give 'maximum energy' to new role as British leader

Boris Johnson gestures as he arrives at the Conservative Party headquarters, after being announced as Britain's next Prime Minister, in London, Britain July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Boris Johnson promised fellow Conservatives on Tuesday he would put his “maximum energy” into his new role as Britain’s prime minister, calling on the governing party to pull together to leave the European Union by Oct. 31.

Johnson, whose victory in a leadership race was announced earlier, was greeted by cheering Conservative lawmakers, one of whom described the incoming prime minister’s speech as one that built “a very warm feeling” in the room.

The lawmaker said Johnson answered questions on everything from the need for more naval vessels to rural affairs at the meeting, when he again said his first and foremost goal was to make sure Britain left the EU by the latest deadline.