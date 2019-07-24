Vote Leave director Cummings to become senior adviser to UK's Johnson: source

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s incoming prime minister, Boris Johnson, will appoint the former director of the campaign to leave the European Union, Dominic Cummings, as a senior adviser, a source for the new leader’s team said on Wednesday.

Cummings is lauded by some Brexit campaigners for taking on a much better financed campaign for Britain to stay in the EU at a 2016 referendum, but criticized by others for his brusque manner and challenging thinking.

The source confirmed the appointment of Cummings, who was found to be in contempt of parliament earlier this year for failing to appear before lawmakers investigating “fake news” and the referendum. Cummings, who headed the official Vote Leave campaign, has said he offered to give evidence.