FILE PHOTO: Jeremy Hunt, a leadership candidate for Britain's Conservative Party, attends a hustings event in Birmingham, Britain, June 22, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Boris Johnson or Jeremy Hunt will be announced as Britain’s new prime minister on Tuesday July 23, the Conservative Party said on Tuesday.

The party said a postal ballot of the 160,000 or so Conservative Party members to decide who will replace Theresa May as leader would close on July 22 with the winner announced the following day.