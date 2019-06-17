World News
June 17, 2019 / 12:41 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

UK PM hopeful Gove pledges to talk to Germany, Ireland to win better Brexit

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Michael Gove, leadership candidate for Britain's Conservative Prime Minister, attends a hustings event in London, Britain, June 15, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Michael Gove, a candidate to replace Britain’s Theresa May, said on Monday if he became prime minister he would try to win changes to a Brexit deal by opening talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.

Speaking to journalists at a hustings in Westminster, Gove said that while the favorite Boris Johnson would make a good prime minister, he himself would be better leader.

Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Andy Bruce

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below