UK PM hopeful Gove pledges to talk to Germany, Ireland to win better Brexit

FILE PHOTO - Michael Gove, leadership candidate for Britain's Conservative Prime Minister, attends a hustings event in London, Britain, June 15, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Michael Gove, a candidate to replace Britain’s Theresa May, said on Monday if he became prime minister he would try to win changes to a Brexit deal by opening talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.

Speaking to journalists at a hustings in Westminster, Gove said that while the favorite Boris Johnson would make a good prime minister, he himself would be better leader.