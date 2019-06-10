UK Conservative lawmaker Gyimah pulls out of race to succeed PM May

Former British Universities Minister Sam Gyimah is seen in Westminster, London, Britain June 10, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - UK Conservative lawmaker Sam Gyimah said on Monday he was pulling out of the contest to replace Prime Minister Theresa May.

Gyimah was the only candidate to support holding a second referendum on Brexit. The Conservative Party’s 1922 Committee is due to announce later on Monday which candidates have been nominated.

“I entered the Conservative Party leadership contest to broaden the debate and bring the diverse views of millions on Brexit to the fore,” he said in a statement posted on Twitter.

“I have reached the conclusion that, having entered the race at such a late stage, there simply has not been enough time to build sufficient support and I have decided to step back.”