UK PM candidate Hunt says: Parliament likely to block a no-deal Brexit

Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt is seen outside Downing Street, as uncertainty over Brexit continues, in London, Britain, June 12, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

LONDON (Reuters) - Jeremy Hunt, one of the candidates vying to succeed Prime Minister Theresa May, said the British parliament would likely block a no-deal Brexit so the country needed a leader who could negotiate with the EU rather than making empty threats.

“This is a time for a skilled negotiation not empty threats,” Foreign Secretary Hunt said. “It is likely that parliament would find a way to block no deal if that was being pursued by any prime minister.”

He added: “Boris Johnson is the frontrunner but the argument I am making is that no one is a frontrunner if we don’t deliver Brexit and what we have to think about is who is the prime minister who is most likely to deliver Brexit, to be able to do a deal, negotiate a deal with the European Union?”