Jeremy Hunt congratulates Boris Johnson after he was announced as the new Conservative party leader, and will become the next Prime Minister, at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London, Britain July 23, 2019. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt was offered the job of defense minister by incoming Prime Minister Boris Johnson but he turned it down, Sky reported.

Johnson, who defeated Hunt in the race for the leadership of their governing Conservative Party, will take office later today and then is due to appoint his senior team.