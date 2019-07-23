World News
July 23, 2019 / 12:03 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Iran's Zarif congratulates UK's Johnson, says not seeking confrontation

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif talks to the media during the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Coordinating Bureau in Caracas, Venezuela July 20, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

(Reuters) - Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Tuesday congratulated incoming British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, saying in a tweet that Tehran does not seek confrontation with London.

“I congratulate my former counterpart, @BorisJohnson on becoming UK PM,” Zarif said on Twitter. “Iran does not seek confrontation. But we have 1500 miles of Persian Gulf coastline. These are our waters & we will protect them.”

“The May govt’s seizure of Iranian oil (tanker) at behest of US is piracy, pure & simple,” Zarif added.

Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below