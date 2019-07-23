Iran's Zarif congratulates UK's Johnson, says not seeking confrontation

FILE PHOTO - Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif talks to the media during the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Coordinating Bureau in Caracas, Venezuela July 20, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

(Reuters) - Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Tuesday congratulated incoming British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, saying in a tweet that Tehran does not seek confrontation with London.

“I congratulate my former counterpart, @BorisJohnson on becoming UK PM,” Zarif said on Twitter. “Iran does not seek confrontation. But we have 1500 miles of Persian Gulf coastline. These are our waters & we will protect them.”

“The May govt’s seizure of Iranian oil (tanker) at behest of US is piracy, pure & simple,” Zarif added.