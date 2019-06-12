UK PM candidate Javid says Boris Johnson is "yesterday's news"

Britain's Home Secretary Sajid Javid speaks during the launch of his campaign for the Conservative Party leadership, in London, Britain, June 12, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Sajid Javid, one of the candidates vying to succeed British Prime Minister Theresa May, said his rival Boris Johnson was “yesterday’s news” and that it was time for a new generation to take control of the Conservative Party.

“I am the change candidate, Boris Johnson is yesterday’s news,” Javid told reporters on Wednesday as he launched his campaign.

“He has been around in politics for a while, he has achieved a lot, he has still got a big role to play, but I think if we are trying to connect with the next generation and move forward as a country, then I think it is time for the next generation with a bold new agenda.”

Javid, Britain’s interior minister, said voters felt politicians were incompetent because the United Kingdom has still not left the European Union.

“I believe I am now uniquely placed to lead our party and our country through the challenges that lie ahead,” he said. “I’ve got a credible and honest plan for delivering Brexit by the end of October.”