UK PM contender Javid says would back leave in any second EU referendum

LONDON (Reuters) - Interior minister Sajid Javid, a contender to replace Prime Minister Theresa May, said on Monday he would vote to leave the European Union if Britain held a second referendum because it was time to end the never-ending debate.

Asked whether he would vote leave or remain in a second referendum, Javid told journalists at a hustings debate in Westminster: “I’d vote leave. The reason I’d vote leave is that we cannot as a country keep having this debate about in or out of the EU again and again and again ... We’ve just got to put an end to this debate.”

He added he did not want a second referendum.